Delhi govt declares C-2 Janakpuri as containment zone, total zones increased to 48

Delhi government on Tuesday has declared C-2 Block of Janakpuri as another containment zone.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:22 IST
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal (File). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi government on Tuesday has declared C-2 Block of Janakpuri as another containment zone. With this, the total number of containment zones in the capital now stand at 48.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had said that the number of containment zones in the national capital would be increased to control the increasing number of coronavirus cases. "The number of containment zones will be increased in Delhi in the next 2-3 days. Also, we are starting a sanitisation drive on a large-scale in the red zones or containment zones," he said during a daily press briefing.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister had informed that 'Operation SHIELD' will be implemented in these containment areas. Sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking are the key aspects that comes under Operation SHIELD. (ANI)

