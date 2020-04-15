Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs WB govt to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed in correctional homes

PTI | Kolkatat | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:41 IST
HC directs WB govt to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed in correctional homes

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to ensure that guidelines issued by concerned Central agencies be followed with regard to COVID-19 management in state correctional homes. The high court had directed the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) and the state government to jointly address the issue of overcrowding in correctional homes and to facilitate the release of undertrials on interim bail and convicts on parole as per applicability and had formed a high-level committee for the purpose.

The HC order had come following a Supreme Court direction to all states and union territories to constitute high-level committees to consider releasing on parole or interim bail prisoners and undertrials for offences entailing up to 7-year jail term to decongest prisons in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Passing the order on Wednesday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed that the state government shall ensure that the guidelines and directions issued by the concerned central agencies, including those under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, are followed to the extent they are relevant and applicable to the scenario prevalent in the state.

As regards the release of the convicts and undertrials on parole or interim bail, if any difficulty arises, the same may be brought to the notice of the high powered committee formed for the purpose, with appropriate suggestions to overcome such difficulty. A report filed by the additional director general, correctional services, with regard to the precautionary measures adopted in the correctional homes to contain the spread of COVID-19 was also placed before the division bench.

The matter will come up for hearing again on April 30 before the bench..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Warren becomes latest ex-presidential rival to back Biden

Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, the latest of the former vice presidents onetime White House rivals to back him as the Democratic Party moves to project unity against President Donald Trump going into the November election...

Govt concerned about safety of Indians abroad, taking all measures: V Muraleedharan

The Centre is concerned about the safety of Indians abroad and is taking all measures in this regard in coordination with respective governments, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday. Like some political ...

Restaurant, hotel bodies urge Maha govt to roll back 15 pc license fee hike

Hotel and restaurant industry associations on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government to roll back 15 per cent hike in the renewal of excise license for 2020-21, following the difficult situation of the business in the wake of COVID-19 l...

U.S. governors mull May 1 reopening as data highlights pandemic's economic damage

Governors of about 20 U.S. states spared the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may start reopening their economies by President Donald Trumps May 1 target date, a top U.S. health official said on Wednesday, as fresh data illustrated the eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020