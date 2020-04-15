Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF's Georgieva says wants to triple concessional financing for poor countries

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:19 IST
IMF's Georgieva says wants to triple concessional financing for poor countries

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday the Fund was deploying all its resources and was looking to triple its concessional financing for the poorest countries to over $18 billion. "We have full support of the membership to go on the offensive to raise more capacity for concessional funding from the IMF. Our target is to triple what we do for those countries," she told a press briefing held by videoconference.

Earlier, Georgieva issued a statement to a G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, saying the Fund was "urgently seeking $18 billion in new loan resources for the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, and will also likely need at least $1.8 billion in subsidy resources." There was "emerging consensus" to deploy existing Special Drawing Rights to allow more lending to developing countries, she told the briefing.

But her sentiment on the SDRs -- the IMF's unit of exchange -- was at odds with a statement from G20 finance leaders that said the group had reached no consensus over the use of SDRs, either through a new allocation or through lending "excess" SDRs to poor countries. A new allocation of SDRs to IMF members, akin to a central bank "printing" new money, could add hundreds of billions of dollars in new liquidity, but the United States has opposed the move, in part because it would provide ample resources to countries with no conditions to China and Iran, Reuters has reported.

The G20 officials did call on the IMF "to explore additional tools that could serve its members' needs as the crisis evolves, drawing on relevant experiences from previous crises." The IMF issued $250 billion in new SDRs to member countries in 2009, a move that boosted liquidity and market confidence during the depths of the last financial crisis.

Georgieva said she was hopeful that a consensus built around a G20 deal to allow poor countries to suspend payments on official bilateral debt would set the stage for more consensus to expand IMF resources to deal with fallout from the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientific, health experts are playing important role in decision making: NITI Aayog member

Indias scientific and health experts are playing an important role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the task force is leveraging the best minds and playing a leading role in decision making, Niti Aayog member V K Paul said ...

EXCLUSIVE-Ryanair sees price war fuelling rapid air travel recovery

Ryanair is steeling for an airline price war that it expects to win once coronavirus restrictions are lifted and passengers flock back to tourist destinations, Chief Executive Michael OLeary told Reuters on Wednesday. Brushing off forecasts...

Harsh Vardhan exhorts WHO officials, native doctors to eradicate COVID-19 as they did to polio, small pox

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday held a video conference with WHO officials and exhorted hem to work jointly with their Indian counterparts to eradicate the coronavirus malady just like they stamped out polio and small pox f...

Hard to say why COVID-19 cases not levelling off at same rate across Britain - science adviser

It is hard to say why the number of people in hospital beds with COVID-19 is dropping faster in London than elsewhere in Britain, a government science adviser said on Wednesday. Angela McLean, Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser to the governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020