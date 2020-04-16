Left Menu
Delhi HC refuses to give urgent hearing to PIL seeking waiver of school fees during COVID-19 lockdown

The Delhi High Court has refused to give an urgent hearing to a PIL seeking a waiver of school fees for the COVID-19 lockdown period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 10:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has refused to give an urgent hearing to a PIL seeking a waiver of school fees for the COVID-19 lockdown period. The PIL was seeking relief for parents, who are facing financial crunch due to lockdown implemented in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Educational institutions are closed in the country in the wake of the lockdown.

Social Activist and Advocate Amit Sahni on Wednesday mentioned the matter before the Registrar of Delhi HC for an urgent hearing in the matter, who did not find it sufficiently urgent. Later, the Registry informed that his request for urgent listing has been rejected, the lawyer claimed.

Due to suspension of court functioning during the lockdown, the Delhi High Court is only hearing extremely urgent matters through videoconferencing and mentioning of urgent matters is taking place before the designated Registrars/Joint Registrars, as before. The PIL sought the Delhi government and the Directorate of Education to issue directions to all schools under its jurisdiction not to charge school fees or charges from students for a period from April 2020 till the school becomes operational.

It also sought directions to schools not to pressurise its students to pay fees or charges etc and the government to provide sufficient funds to the schools to bear its liabilities viz salary to staff or other expenses in order to strike a balance in the larger public interest. The plea further highlighted that Haryana has issued directions to all unaided and private schools not to pressurise its students or parents to deposit fees or charges till school becomes operational and if any school pressurises its students or parents then strict disciplinary action would be taken against such school.

The petitioner submitted that the Delhi government has not issued any such directions. (ANI)

