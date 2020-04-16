Swedish c.bank says proposed changes of mandate would limit effectiveness

Sweden's central bank said on Thursday that proposed changes to its operating mandate would limit its capacity to take action in a crisis and thus increase the risks to the Swedish economy.

"The legislative proposals mean the Riksbank would have less capacity to decide over and use all of its tools and this would reduce the Riksbank's capacity to act quickly, flexibly and effectively," the central bank said in a statement.

An inquiry last year suggested significant changes to the mandate of the Riksbank, including greater parliamentary oversight.

