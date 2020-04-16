Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the importance of social distancing to fight coronavirus through a video that he posted on his Twitter handle.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:40 IST
PM Modi tweets video on children highlighting social distancing to check COVID-19 spread
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the importance of social distancing to fight coronavirus through a video that he posted on his Twitter handle. In the sixty-second video, a group of children are seen highlighting, how social distancing can play a key role in checking the spread of virus which has so far infected over 12,000 people in the country.

[{5a2c94d6-b61f-48a7-811e-3fe173a66e42:intradmin/PM_Modi_April15.PNG}] "What children said playfully is a key lesson in staying safe from the coronavirus pandemic," the Prime Minister's tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

In the video, children use bricks to demonstrate the spread of COVID-19. One child, pointing to these bricks, explains to others: "Suppose all these are human beings...first, second, third...and one of them is infected by corona. See, how one person can transmit the disease to others."

One of the bricks is then pushed which causes the next brick in line to fall and so on till the entire circle of bricks topple over. "Did you understand, how coronavirus spreads," asks the child. Yes Sir, the others replied in affirmative.

"Then, how do we prevent this disease?" asks what looks like the leader of the group. "Simple, another child replies and demonstrates how to break the fall of the bricks.

The bricks kept back at the earlier position. The first is once again pushed against next brick, then next and so on and they begin to fall...and one of the bricks from somewhere in between is removed thus breaking the cycle. The bricks standing after the removed brick do not fall implying that the chain of transmission has been broken. Covid-19 can be spread by tiny droplets released from the nose and mouth of an infected person as they cough or sneeze.

The spread of the virus can be imagined to the toppling line of the bricks. The transmission of infection will continue to occur until the chain is broken by increasing the distance between people. If no preventive measure is taken and social distancing is not practiced, the virus will continue to spread. The Prime Minister recently extended a country wide coronavirus lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

