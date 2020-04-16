PM Modi appreciates SAIL's efforts to popularise Aarogya Setu app
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appreciated SAIL's (Steel Authority of India Limited) efforts to popularise the Aarogya Setu app amongst the people.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appreciated SAIL's (Steel Authority of India Limited) efforts to popularise the Aarogya Setu app amongst the people. Quoting a SAIL tweet that endorsed and supported the app, the Prime Minister tweeted, "This is a good step. Organisations could play a vital role in popularising Aarogya Setu and ensuring more people download it."
The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan thanked the Prime Minister for appreciating SAIL's effort towards popularising the app and said, "Our PSUs are taking all efforts to contribute to India's fight against COVID-19 by maintaining essential supplies, providing food to the needy, enhancing awareness and many such initiatives." India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,380, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
Out of the total tally, 10,477 cases are active while 1,489 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated and 414 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- India
- COVID
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Indiabulls group pledges Rs 21 crore to PM CARES Fund
PracticeSuite India Pvt Ltd to offer a free tele medicine eConsult app to doctors in India to provide care to patients during countrywide lockdown
Hope US-India partnership will lead to scientific breakthrough to end COVID-19 pandemic: US senior official
'This is wonderful': says Ivanka Trump on Prime Minister Modi's video on yoga
India-Aus series a bit like 'Ashes', says Tim Paine