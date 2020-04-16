PM Modi appreciates SAIL's efforts to popularise Aarogya Setu app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appreciated SAIL's (Steel Authority of India Limited) efforts to popularise the Aarogya Setu app amongst the people. Quoting a SAIL tweet that endorsed and supported the app, the Prime Minister tweeted, "This is a good step. Organisations could play a vital role in popularising Aarogya Setu and ensuring more people download it."

The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan thanked the Prime Minister for appreciating SAIL's effort towards popularising the app and said, "Our PSUs are taking all efforts to contribute to India's fight against COVID-19 by maintaining essential supplies, providing food to the needy, enhancing awareness and many such initiatives." India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,380, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the total tally, 10,477 cases are active while 1,489 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated and 414 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

