Hyderabad police intercepts lorry carrying 80 migrant labourers to MP

Police here stopped a lorry carrying 80 migrant workers back to their native place in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Chandra Shekar Reddy, Inspector, Golkonda police station said, "At 9 pm, a goods lorry with Madhya Pradesh license plate, carrying 40 labourers from Tolichowki area and rest from Afzal Gunj was stopped at the check post here."

"They said they were attempted to leave because the lockdown has been extended and they were missing their native place. We convinced them not to try such measures and risk their lives, we have assured them to provide food and rations," Reddy told ANI. "We don't have food to eat neither work from the past few days. We came here to do some work. We bought tomatoes and some ration with the little amount we had saved. Staying here is of no use, while we can get some ration in our home town with our ration card," said Jishan Lal Thakre, a labourer.

The nationwide lockdown has been extended to May 3 for preventing the further spread of COVID-19. Migrant workers, from states such as Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, among others have been stranded in big cities. (ANI)

