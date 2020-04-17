Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Uttar Pradesh govt allows 11 types of industries to start operations

The Uttar Pradesh government has given permission to run eleven types of industries subject to fulfillment of certain conditions during the lockdown.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 07:24 IST
Lockdown: Uttar Pradesh govt allows 11 types of industries to start operations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government has given permission to run eleven types of industries subject to fulfillment of certain conditions during the lockdown. According to an order issued by Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, industries belonging to the sectors of steel, refineries, cement, chemical, and fertilizers, sugar mills, among others have been allowed to operate in the state.

The conditions, however, state that only the production units can be opened and that too with half of the workforce usually deployed at them in the first stage. The headquarters and administrative units of the industries are not allowed to be opened. The factories falling in the hotspot zones will, however, not be allowed to function.

The industries will have to use thermal scanners for the screening of the personnel and also have to ensure the availability of sanitizers, masks, and water at the workplace. The district administration and health department will have to ensure that the guidelines are being followed at the workplace, and the managers or owners will have to inform the district administration if any personnel shows symptoms of COVID-19.

Further, the units will also be given permission for transporting raw materials and availing other maintenance facilities during the period. The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind.

With 78 new positive cases reported on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 805, according to the state Health Department. According to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services on Thursday 17 patients were declared recovered and discharged taking the total number to 74.While 13 deaths have been reported across various districts of Uttar Pradesh till Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

2020 NFL Draft: New York Jets preview

New York Jets 2020 NFL Draft Capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDSOffensive tackle GM Joe Douglas only free agent reinforcement at tackle was the unproven George Fant, but asking Fant and Chuma Edoga a 2019 third-rounder to solve the protection woes is ...

Saudi Arabia faces coronavirus crisis from position of strength - minister

Saudi Arabia is facing the current global crisis from a position of strength, given its strong financial position and reserves, with relatively low government debt, its finance minister said, referring to the impact of the coronavirus outbr...

Bears re-sign CB McManis

The longest-tenured member of the Chicago Bears will be back for another season. Special teams stalwart and backup defensive back Sherrick McManis signed a one-year deal with the team on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.McManis, 32, has b...

FBI official says foreign hackers have targeted COVID-19 research

A senior cybersecurity official with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Thursday that foreign government hackers have broken into companies conducting research into treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020