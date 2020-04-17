Left Menu
Aligarh police book locals, councillor for beating man

The Aligarh police have registered a case against seven people and 10-12 other unidentified persons for thrashing a man for allegedly selling used face masks on Monday. Police have also booked local councillor Anil Kumar in the FIR.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 11:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"A man was selling masks day before yesterday here. Some people thrashed him and misbehaved with him accusing him of selling used masks. The police reached the spot and took the man to the police station. We did not find any evidence against the man," said SSP Muniraj G. "A case has been registered against them for spreading rumours and thrashing the man,' he added. (ANI)

