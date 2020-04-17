India fighting COVID-19 globally, Pakistan busy exporting terror: Army Chief Gen Naravane

Left Menu
Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday slammed Pakistan for "exporting terror" at a time when India and the world were fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 13:12 IST
Army Chief General MM Naravane. Image Credit: ANI

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday slammed Pakistan for "exporting terror" at a time when India and the world were fighting the coronavirus pandemic. "While we are busy not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world too by sending medical teams and exporting medicines. On the other hand, Pakistan is only exporting terror. This doesn't auger well," the Army Chief told ANI here.

The Army Chief, who is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, to review LoC operations, said, "It is very unfortunate that at a time when the whole world and India is fighting the pandemic, our neighbour continues to foment trouble for us." The LoC in recent days has seen several ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Recently, the Indian Army carried out precision strikes against terrorist launchpads in the Dudhniyal area in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was undertaken by the force after a series of ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts by the Pakistan Army in the Keran sector.

The Indian Army also killed five terrorists who had infiltrated from the Keran sector on April 1. The terrorists had used the same launch pad which was targeted and destroyed by the Army later on in Dudhniyal. (ANI)

