Congress distributing ration to poor families in Delhi

Congress is reaching out to migrant labourers and poor families who don't have ration cards to provide ration amid lockdown that has adversely affected their livelihood. Abhishek Dutt, Vice President, Delhi Congress said that the party is providing a month'a ration to them so that they don't leave the national capital.

"We are targeting those families and migrant labourers, who don't have ration cards. They don't even know the process of applying for ration cards. We have started an initiative in Kasturba Nagar constituency. We will give one slip to one house and provide them ration for one month so that they don't leave Delhi. The Congress leader said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government should provide door to door ration. "They can also distribute ration at polling stations," he said.

Earlier, Kejriwal had said that the Delhi government is distributing food to 10 lakh people every day. (ANI)

