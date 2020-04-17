Arunachal Pradesh Police using drone cameras to ensure lockdown compliance

The Arunachal Pradesh Police is using drones to ensure the proper implementation of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in the state. "Arunachal Police is using drones to monitor the lockdown implementation. Use of technology as force multiplier to serve the public better," said DGP Arunachal Pradesh in a tweet on Friday.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the further spread of COVID-19 in the country. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that the first positive COVID-19 case in the state tested negative twice.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country are 13,387, including 11,201 active cases of the virus. So far, 1,748 patients have either been cured or discharged, while 437 deaths have been recorded in the country. (ANI)

