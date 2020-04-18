Allahabad HC dismisses petition by builder challenging his detention under NSA

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed the petition filed by a builder and also upheld his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) in Shahberi case.

The Greater Noida Authority had earlier alleged that the builder, Jasbir Maan, was arbitrarily building flats in Shahberi village and selling them against the rule.

Jasbir Maan had filed the petition seeking his release from the detention under the NSA. He also sought quashing of the detention passed by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar for detaining him under Section 3 (2) of the Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

