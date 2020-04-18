Left Menu
Sonia Gandhi forms 11-member consultative group to deliberate on 'matters of current concern'

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has constituted an-11 member consultative group chaired by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh to formulate the party's views on various issues.

18-04-2020
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has constituted an-11 member consultative group chaired by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh to formulate the party's views on various issues. "The group will meet virtually, normally every day, to deliberate on matters of current concern and formulate the views of the party on various issues," reads a statement from the party.

The party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala is the convenor of the group. The Congress party has continuously been saying that along with COVID-19, the economic situation will be a major problem for the country in the months to come.

The other group members are Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, Jairam Ramesh, Praveen Chakravarty, Gaurav Vallabh, Supriya Shrinate, and Rohan Gupta. The group consists of young and old guards of the party like Dr Singh, Surjewala, Manish Tiwari, Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib.

For economic views, other than Dr Singh, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Gaurav Vallabh, and Supriya Shrinate have been included in the group. Rohan Gupta is the social media head of AICC. With an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Out of the total cases, 11,906 cases are active, while 1,992 people have been cured, discharged, migrated and 480 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry. As many as 43 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

