Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ludhiana ACP Anil Kohli dies of COVID-19

Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anil Kohli passed away due to COVID-19 at SPS Hospital here on Saturday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:57 IST
Ludhiana ACP Anil Kohli dies of COVID-19
Anil Kohli (Image source: @DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI

Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anil Kohli passed away due to COVID-19 at SPS Hospital here on Saturday.

He was tested positive for the coronavirus on April 13. He was on a ventilator at the hospital.

"Our brother officer Anil Kohli, ACP Ludhiana, lost his battle against #COVID-19 today afternoon. Anil served Punjab Police and the people of Punjab for over 30 years. May his soul RIP! Our prayers are with his family, relatives and all those who worked with him," Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign nationals booked for spitting,sneezing inside lift

Two foreign nationals, who were under home quarantine at an apartment in the city, have been booked for sneezing and spitting inside the lift, police said on Saturday. Five citizens of Vietnam, including two women, who arrived here in March...

Yediyurappa defends Gowda family conducting marriage

Bengaluru, Apr 18 PTI Virtually defending the Gowda family for conducting a marriage reportedly defying lockdown restrictions, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said it was performed in a simple manner and well within their limits, ...

Protective gear, cellphone, video chats: How America's clergy minister to COVID-19 patients

Reverend Manuel Dorantes closed his eyes, took a breath to calm his fear and prayed when word came that Cardinal Blase Joseph Cupich had put out a call for volunteers.Cupich, archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago, needed t...

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in West Bengal in last 24 hours, toll rises to 12: Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in West Bengal in last 24 hours, toll rises to 12 Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020