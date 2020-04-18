Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disaffiliation of school 'extreme', should be resorted to with 'circumspection': Delhi HC to CBSE

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:03 IST
Disaffiliation of school 'extreme', should be resorted to with 'circumspection': Delhi HC to CBSE

Disaffiliation and withdrawal of recognition of a school are extreme steps that affect academic progress of its students and ought to be resorted to after careful "circumspection", the Delhi High Court has said. Justice C Hari Shankar made the observation while putting on hold a March 12 order of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) withdrawing provisional affiliation of a south Delhi school.

The court also issued a notice to the CBSE seeking its stand by May 26 on the school's plea challenging its disaffiliation. The court said reasons for withdrawal of affiliation involved disputed questions of fact which can be determined after a proper hearing of the school's petition.

It also said that even if there was an infraction by the school, it would have to be seen whether it was serious enough to warrant withdrawal of recognition and as a result affect the students' fate. "Disaffiliation and withdrawal of recognition, it is trite, are extreme measures which can mar, irreparably, the academic progression of affected students, and can be resorted to, if at all, only with extreme circumspection," the court said.

It further said that keeping in mind the students' interests and public objective of maximising reach of education, "till the next date of hearing (May 26), there shall be ad interim stay of the operation of the impugned order dated March 12". According to the CBSE order, the reasons for disaffiliation were that a faculty member was appointed as a post graduate teacher (PGT) when she did not have the requisite qualification, the principal was not qualified for the post, and the managing committee of the school was proprietary in nature.

The school contended that an October 2016 report of an inspection committee found that the teacher's appointment as PGT was an oversight and the allegation regarding qualification of the principal was not true. When CBSE stressed upon the third reason for disaffiliation -- the managing committee being proprietary in nature -- the court said it involved disputed questions of fact which can be decided only after a proper hearing of the petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Mental fortitude helps Indian man battle coronavirus in Singapore

Indian national Subramaniam Pugalandi, who was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier in the month in Singapore, fought fear, thoughts of his family and even boredom to finally be in a condition from where full recovery is in sight. The 35-y...

IRCTC served 10 lakh meals to poor, needy since March 28

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC has provided 10 lakh meals to the poor and needy since March 28, with 62,990 meals distributed on Saturday, the railway subsidiary said. From l...

3 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total now 95

Three more people, one in Noida and two in Greater Noida, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the tally in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 95, officials here saidTwo other patients, who were undergoin...

COVID-19 will reboot world into virtual reality: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

COVID-19 will reboot the world into virtual reality and after the crisis, work from home models are likely to continue and business travel is likely to be curtailed as virtual meetings have proved to be just as effective, Biocon Executive C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020