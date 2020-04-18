Left Menu
Shekhawat expresses reservations over UP sending buses to Kota, says it can heighten unease in those whose children are stranded

Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has expressed reservations over the decision of Uttar Pradesh government to send buses to bring back students from Kota in Rajasthan during the lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:44 IST
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has expressed reservations over the decision of Uttar Pradesh government to send buses to bring back students from Kota in Rajasthan during the lockdown.

The senior leader from Rajasthan said bringing back children from other states was not a permanent solution and noted that his own son too is studying in another state. "I think sending buses to evacuate some students is not a permanent solution. It will only increase the panic in those families that could not bring their kids back from other states or nations. What we need to do is to be in touch with those stranded and prepare them mentally to stay where they are until situation is brought under control," said Shekhawat, who is Union Minister of Jal Shakti.

Speaking to ANI, Shekhawat, who represents Jodhpur in Lok Sabha, said he understands the pain of the parents and of their children who are stranded because of lockdown. "I don't want to comment on decision made by both UP and Rajasthan government. There are lakhs of families whose kids are stuck in states or nations either because of job or for studies. I can understand their pain as I am one of those parents. My son too is studying in another state," he said.

Earlier, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar objected to the UP government initiative to send buses to bring back stranded students from Rajasthan's Kota back to their homes in UP. Kumar said that it was injustice to the principle of lockdown. His aides said any loose-end can create problems and if migrant workers are being asked to stay where they are, it should be the same for others. (ANI)

