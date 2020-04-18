178 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, death toll 12

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal is 178 and the death count increased to 12 in the state, said an official on Saturday. "Total active cases in the state are 178 and the death toll is 12. Seven people have been discharged," said West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha.

With 957 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 36 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 14,792, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The total cases are inclusive of 2,014 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 488 deaths. At present, there are 12,289 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

