Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran extends prisoner furloughs, closure of holy sites amid coronavirus

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:42 IST
Iran extends prisoner furloughs, closure of holy sites amid coronavirus
The prisoner is undergoing trial in a stabbing case. (Representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Iran has extended furloughs for prisoners for another month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, as the Islamic Republic endeavors to stem the spread of the new coronavirus in its crowded jails. Iran's reported temporary release of 100,000 prisoners since February - including prisoners of conscience and dual and foreign nationals - was welcomed by the United Nations on Friday as a good step, but one that must be expanded.

"Furloughs of those prisoners, who pose no threat to the society, have been extended until May 20," Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting. However, a letter by U.N. human rights experts, including Special Rapporteur on Iran Javaid Rehman, said "most prisoners of conscience, human rights defenders, conservationists, and dual and foreign nationals" remained imprisoned in Iran. Rouhani said mosques and holy sites in Iran would remain closed until at least May 4, as the Middle East's worst-hit country tries to contain the fast-spreading outbreak.

Iran allowed so-called low-risk businesses - including many shops, factories, and workshops - to resume operations in Tehran on Saturday, a week after re-opening in the rest of the country. "Mosques and religious centers will remain closed for the next two weeks ... Decisions on gatherings during the (Muslim holy month of) Ramadan will be taken next week," Rouhani said.

Schools and universities remain closed, and a ban on cultural, religious and sports gatherings has been imposed. Rouhani said high-risk businesses - including theatres, gyms, saunas, beauty salons, and shopping centers - would remain closed "until further notice".

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has risen by 87 to 5,118, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Sunday. The total number of infected cases in the Islamic Republic has reached 82,211, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

G20 health ministers start virtual meeting on coronavirus -Saudi TV

Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies began a virtual meeting on Sunday to work on a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabian state television reported. Member countries will be joined by leaders from Spain,...

Putin says coronavirus crisis under full control despite record rise in cases

President Vladimir Putin said that Russian authorities had the coronavirus crisis under full control and that everything would work out with Gods help, even as the country on Sunday registered a record daily rise in cases of the new virus.R...

Belarusians flock to churches for Easter, defy stay home calls

Thousands of Belarusians converged on churches across the country on Sunday to celebrate Easter, ignoring calls from health authorities and church leaders to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Priests had planned to cond...

Billy Gilmour is really a class talent: Frank McAvennie

Former Scotland international Frank McAvennie has heaped praise on Chelseas Billy Gilmour saying that the latter is really a class talent. Gilmour is class. He is really a class talent, Goal.com quoted McAvennie as saying.McAvennie said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020