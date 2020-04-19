SC collegium recommends appointment of new CJs of Bombay, Orissa and Meghalaya HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium has decided to recommend the elevation of Calcutta High Court judge Dipankar Datta as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court. The collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in its decisions taken on Saturday also decided to recommend elevation of Allahabad High Court judge Biswanath Somadder as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

The decisions of SC collegium were uploaded on the apex court website on Sunday. The collegium also decided to recommend transfer of Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq to Orissa High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

