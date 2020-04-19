Left Menu
105 more COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, state tally reaches 1477

As many as 105 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1477.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 20:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"105 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu bringing the total cases in the state to 1477. The death toll in the state so far stands at 15," said Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

With 31 deaths and 1324 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases reached 16116 including 13295 active cases, 2302 cured/discharged/migrated and 519 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

