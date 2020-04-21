People News Roundup: Prince Harry begged father-in-law him before wedding

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding, document shows

Britain's Prince Harry appealed to the father of his wife Meghan to call him in the days before he decided to pull out of the couple's star-studded wedding two years ago, documents submitted to London's High Court on Monday showed. Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday tabloid, for breaching her privacy by printing a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, to address the rift between them caused by events on the eve of the wedding.

