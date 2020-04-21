Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former UCLA soccer coach to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:15 IST
Former UCLA soccer coach to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

A former men's soccer coach at the University of California, Los Angeles has agreed to plead guilty and admit that he accepted $200,000 in bribes to facilitate the admission of two students as fake athletic recruits, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Jorge Salcedo, 47, is among several sports coaches at universities, including Yale and Georgetown, who federal prosecutors in Boston have brought charges against related to the U.S. college admissions scandal. He agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering as part of a deal in which prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence at the low end of federal sentencing guidelines and not appeal a sentence below two years in prison, prosecutors said in a statement and court filings.

The Los Angeles resident also agreed to forfeit $200,000. A hearing at which he would enter his plea has not yet been scheduled. Salcedo's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Salcedo is among 53 people charged with participating in a scheme in which wealthy parents conspired with a California college admissions consultant to use bribery and other forms of fraud to secure the admission of their children to top schools. William "Rick" Singer, the consultant, pleaded guilty in March 2019 to charges he facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and helped bribe university sports coaches to present his clients' children as fake athletic recruits.

The 36 parents charged since March 2019 include "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced in September to 14 days in prison, and "Full House" star Lori Loughlin, who is fighting the charges. Prosecutors said that in 2016, Salcedo worked with Singer to help the daughter of a California couple, Davina and Bruce Isackson, gain admission to UCLA as a purported soccer recruit in exchange for $100,000 of the $250,000 they paid Singer.

He later in 2018 agreed to "recruit" the son of another of Singer's clients, Xiaoning Sui, to the UCLA men’s soccer team, even though he did not play the sport competitively, in exchange for $100,000, prosecutors said. The Isacksons and Sui have previously pleaded guilty. They have yet to be sentenced.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No. of COVID-19 cases rises to 1,337 in UP, death toll climbs to 21

As many as 153 fresh coronavirus cases, including 65 from Agra and 33 from Rae Bareli, were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total count of such cases in the state to 1,337 from 53 districts, the health department said. Thre...

Parliamentary panel on Home seeks to discuss COVID-19 issues on April 28

The chief of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has sought a meeting of the panel through video conferencing on April 28 to discuss issues relating to lockdown and COVID-19 but no permission has been granted by the Rajya S...

Some OPEC ministers discuss implementing agreed oil cuts immediately

Some OPEC ministers had a conference call on Tuesday to discuss the oil price rout and possible extra measures to support the market but it took place without the core Gulf nations, highlighting a growing split inside the organisation. With...

Jennifer Lopez faces copyright infringement case of USD 150,000 over Instagram photo

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has been sued over the use of a picture on her Instagram account. A New York City photographer, Steve Sands has filed a lawsuit against her for using a photo of hers on social media without permission.The actress...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020