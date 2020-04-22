Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lecturer, 16 foreigners, among those booked for hiding travel history in UP's Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh police have booked 30 persons, including 16 foreigners, in Prayagraj who hid their travel history from the administration after attending the Tablighi Jamaat's gathering in New Delhi.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:19 IST
Lecturer, 16 foreigners, among those booked for hiding travel history in UP's Prayagraj
Advocate SA Nasim talking to ANI in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh police have booked 30 persons, including 16 foreigners, in Prayagraj who hid their travel history from the administration after attending the Tablighi Jamaat's gathering in New Delhi. The arrested people, including a professor of the Allahabad University, were first kept in quarantine and then further were sent to remand after cases were registered, according to Advocate SA Nasim. A case against the foreign nationals has been registered under the Foreigners Act.

"Many people who were accused of returning from Tablighi Jamaat's gathering in Delhi, including many foreigners, were quarantined here. Three cases were registered in this matter, including one against Allahabad University professor Shahid. Today, all these were taken to remand," Nasim told ANI here. Apart from the foreign citizens -- seven from Indonesia and nine from Thailand -- the other arrested persons also include those from other states in the country, according to reports.

Delhi's Jamaat meet has emerged as a hotspot in spreading the virus in different parts of the country. As of Tuesday evening, Uttar Pradesh had 1294 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 140 cured and discharged cases. Apart from this, 20 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far in the state, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

From Queen to rock bands: tributes pour in for Canada mass shooting victims

A message of condolence from Queen Elizabeth II and musical tributes for the victims of the worst mass shooting in Canadian history poured in on Tuesday as the death toll continued to rise. According to public broadcaster CBC, police uncove...

LSU coach: QB Burrow fighter who 'built championship team'

Joe Burrow could be in for some hard times with the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow, who won the national championship and Heisman Trophy at LSU last season, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night....

Flickers of joy in China's virus ground zero mask deep fears

A bride in a long white gown poses by Wuhans East Lake with her groom, face masks off momentarily as a photographer snaps pre-wedding photos. At a nearby park in the central Chinese city, a grandfather swings his tiny grandson in a hammock ...

Virgin Galactic dealmaker looks to defy IPO lull with $600 mln blank-check deal -sources

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya is moving ahead with a 600 million initial public offering for a new blank-check company on Tuesday, after the coronavirus crisis upended plans last month, according to two people f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020