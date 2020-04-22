Health Ministry prepares extensive medical network of corona warriors

By Priyanka Sharma In a bid to create capacity building among the frontline warriors involved in the management of COVID-19 outbreak, the central government has built integrated platforms to train healthcare professionals and non-medicos through various modes of e-learning modules.

While the state governments are conducting online training of workforce occupied in tackling coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry has operationalised iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) courses on the DIKSHA platform on COVID-19 outbreak and another one is webinars. On iGOT, courses have been launched for doctors, nurses, paramedics, hygiene workers, technicians, auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs), state government officers, civil defence officials, various police organisations, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and other volunteers at this stage.

A senior official at the Health Ministry who knows of these developments informed, "We have prepared a comprehensive training module for healthcare workers through e-learning or virtual training posted for a COVID-19 prevention plan. Through, iGOT, we have received about two lakh enrollment of workforce to date. iGOT, has key modules on e-learning which has injection control, psychological issues, field surveillance etc." "Similarly, organisations like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are conducting webinars. With the help of webinars, about 6.85 lakh healthcare professionals have been trained out of which 1,18,000 are nurses," said the health ministry official, adding that state governments has trained around four lakh workforce including doctors, nurses, paramedics and non-medicos.

He also informed that the Health Ministry has developed the COVID WARRIORS dashboard and there is data for more than 1.24 crore human resources on the dashboard and it is continuously being updated. "It contains data for 20 categories human resources including MBBS doctors, AYUSH doctors, nurses, and frontline workers like ASHA, anganwadi workers and health volunteers like NCC, NYKS, NSS, Ex-Servicemen, etc. The dashboard contains state and district wise information about the number of human resources available from each group, along with the contact details of respective state and district nodal officers," the official said.

The platform provides anytime anywhere onsite delivery of training material. It has 14 courses with 53 modules, which includes 113 videos and 29 documents, he said. (ANI)

