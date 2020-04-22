Left Menu
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs to meet at PM Modi's residence on Wednesday

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) will meet at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg - on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) will meet at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg - on Wednesday. It will be followed by a Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's residence.

This comes amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country rose to 18,985, including 15,122 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,259 patients are cured/discharged while 603 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

