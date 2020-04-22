Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Assam CM orders strict screening of truck drivers entering state

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday directed the concerned officials in Kokrajhar and Dhubri to strictly screen the truck drivers and their associates entering the region, at Boxirhat and Srirampur gates, for coronavirus symptoms.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 22-04-2020 05:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 05:59 IST
COVID-19: Assam CM orders strict screening of truck drivers entering state
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday directed the concerned officials in Kokrajhar and Dhubri to strictly screen the truck drivers and their associates entering the region, at Boxirhat and Srirampur gates, for coronavirus symptoms. "In view of the possibility of COVID-19 entering through interstate borders, the district deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of Kokrajhar and Dhubri are directed to strictly screen the incoming truck drivers and their associates at Boxirhat and Srirampur gates for coronavirus symptoms. Also, create adequate awareness at the border villages so that people could report any person endeavouring to sneak into Assam during the lockdown period," Sonowal told officials here via video conferencing.

Directing the DCs to ensure that no irregularity takes place in selecting the beneficiaries for the scheme of the state government to give Rs 1000 to those people who do not possess National Food Security Act (NFSA) cards, Sonowal asked the DCs and SPs to take stringent action against anyone involved in embezzling of public fund meant for poor section. He also directed for transparent and strict implementation of the scheme to provide five kg rice to the beneficiaries falling out of the ambit of the NFSA cards. He also asked them to ensure that farming activities have been exempted from lockdown and farmers do not face any difficulties like a police action.Emphasising on social distancing norms in tea gardens and its factories, he instructed DCs to ask tea garden managements to keep the screening facilities for outsiders visiting for mechanical works in the factories or for supplying spare parts for the machines. He also asked the veterinary department to keep a check on the prices of the cattle feeds and take steps for vaccination of animals at the doorsteps of farmers.

The fishery department has been asked to look into the problems faced by fishery owners during the lockdown period and provide them with market access for selling fishes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Business associates win again in BTS: Americas

Winning for the third consecutive day, but actually completing a match for the third time in that span, business associates sealed a spot in the upper bracket of the BTS Pro Series America playoffs on Tuesday. With a 2-0 sweep of FURIA Espo...

FOREX-Dollar holds gains as oil rout leaves investors on edge

The dollar and yen held broad gains on Wednesday, as a bounce in oil prices failed to calm market nerves, with the weeks rout and frail fuel demand underlining a grim outlook for the global economy. The greenback sat just below a two-week p...

Migrant couple stranded in Tripura names their newborn 'Lockdown'

A migrant couple from Rajasthans Alwar, who got stranded in Tripura, have named their newborn boy Lockdown. The couple Sanjay Bauri and his wife Manju Bauri sell plastic wares and keep travelling to various states to earn money. They visit ...

Facebook invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio

Facebook Inc announced a 5.7 billion investment in Reliance Industries Ltds telecom unit on Wednesday, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited.The social media giant said httpsbit.ly2RX7iGN it would focus on coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020