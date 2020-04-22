Left Menu
Delhi govt constitutes audit committee to review COVID-19 deaths

In view of COVID-19 outbreak, the Delhi government has constituted a death audit committee comprising of three doctors. The committee has been mandated to audit each death of COVID-19 affected patient in government and private hospitals in the national capital before releasing data.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of COVID-19 outbreak, the Delhi government has constituted a death audit committee comprising of three doctors. The committee has been mandated to audit each death of COVID-19 affected patient in government and private hospitals in the national capital before releasing data. "The government has constituted a death audit committee of following doctors - Dr Ashok Kumar - Ex. DGHS Chairperson, Dr Vikas Dogra - Member of RGSSH, Dr RN Das - Member of MS-Nursing Homes," the Delhi government said in a release.

"The responsibility of the Committee would be to audit daily each and every death in which the COVID-19 test is positive in government and private hospitals of Delhi before releasing data," it added. "All government and private hospitals are directed to report all such deaths to the committee along with a copy of the case sheet for death audit. Dr Monalisa Borah, SMO shall be responsible for providing all the documents to the Committee," the Delhi government further said.

A total of 2,156 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Delhi as of Wednesday morning, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these 611 have been cured and discharged, while 47 persons have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

