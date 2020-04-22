Left Menu
Development News Edition

CID takes over probe of 3 FIRs in Palghar lynching incident

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the investigation of three First Information Reports (FIRs) in the Palghar lynching incident.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 11:25 IST
CID takes over probe of 3 FIRs in Palghar lynching incident
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the investigation of three First Information Reports (FIRs) in the Palghar lynching incident. Meanwhile, a Public Intrest Litigation was filed in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday by lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava over the Palghar lynching incident. The PIL seeks a CBI/SIT inquiry and a time-bound trial in a fast track court.

While 101 people have been remanded in police custody till April 30, nine others have been sent to a juvenile home. Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, suspecting them to be thieves, the police said.

The three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Shakib to auction 2019 WC bat to raise COVID-19 fund

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to auction the bat he used during the 2019 ODI World Cup to help raise money for the fight against deadly coronavirus pandemic. Shakib, who is currently serving a two-year ban from all...

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported from Gujarat

Death of five more COVID-19 patients has been reported from Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the toll in the state to 95, state Health Department said.94 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the state tally to 2272...

Lightning strike kills man in J-K's Poonch

A 62-year-old man was killed after being struck by lightning in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Hussain Mohammad was grazing his sheeps and goats in the periphery of his village in Balnoi area near the Line ...

FieldFresh Foods ties up with Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo for home deliveries

FieldFresh Foods Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has tied up with online food delivering platforms Zomato and Swiggy along with door-to-door delivery app Dunzo for home deliveries of its premium food brand, Del Monte. Under the partnerships, D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020