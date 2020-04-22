Stones pelted at police in Aligarh, one cop injured
A clash broke out between police and a group of people in Aligarh on Wednesday leaving one cop injured.ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:47 IST
A clash broke out between police and a group of people in Aligarh on Wednesday leaving one cop injured. Vishal Pandey, Circle Officer Aligarh city, said that some people pelted stones at cops when they intervened to resolve an issue among vegetable sellers in the area.
"Vegetable sellers were quarrelling among themselves when shops were being closed. When Police intervened, people started pelting stones at them. The situation was brought under control later. One cop suffered an injury and a case is being registered," Pandey told ANI. He said that shops in the city open from 6 am to 10 am due to the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus cases.
Uttar Pradesh has 1294 cases of COVID-19, including 140 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 20 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Aligarh
- Uttar Pradesh
- COVID
- Union Health Ministry
ALSO READ
Hindu Mahasabha office-bearer, husband arrested in Aligarh for ‘inflammatory’ statement
Aligarh chief mufti asks Muslims not to visit graveyards, mosques on Shab-e Barat
12 injured in clash during ration distribution in Aligarh
Baraat stuck in Aligarh for three weeks due to lockdown
First COVID-19 positive case reported in UP's Aligarh