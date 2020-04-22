Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stones pelted at police in Aligarh, one cop injured

A clash broke out between police and a group of people in Aligarh on Wednesday leaving one cop injured.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:47 IST
Stones pelted at police in Aligarh, one cop injured
Visuals from Aligarh.. Image Credit: ANI

A clash broke out between police and a group of people in Aligarh on Wednesday leaving one cop injured. Vishal Pandey, Circle Officer Aligarh city, said that some people pelted stones at cops when they intervened to resolve an issue among vegetable sellers in the area.

"Vegetable sellers were quarrelling among themselves when shops were being closed. When Police intervened, people started pelting stones at them. The situation was brought under control later. One cop suffered an injury and a case is being registered," Pandey told ANI. He said that shops in the city open from 6 am to 10 am due to the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus cases.

Uttar Pradesh has 1294 cases of COVID-19, including 140 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 20 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EU official says "big divide" between member states on recovery aid

There is a big divide between EU member states on whether any coronavirus recovery aid should be handed out to member states as subsidies or loans, an official with the bloc said on Wednesday. National EU leaders are meeting via videoconfer...

Halle Berry recalls moment when Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking

Actor Halle Berry has revealed that former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan once saved her life when they were filming Die Another Day. Berry portrayed Jinx opposite Brosnan in the 2002 movie, which had marked his last outing as the suave Bri...

OYO cuts 25% of fixed pay of employees; sends some staff on leave with limited benefits

OYO on Wednesday informed employees that 25 per cent of their fixed salaries will be cut and asked some staff to go on a four-month leave with limited benefits from May 4 as the hotel rooms aggregator grapples with economic pressures due to...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Brent slumps to 1999 lows, stocks clamber higher

Stormy oil markets sent Brent prices crashing to their lowest since 1999 on Wednesday, though a stabilisation of some petrocurrencies and a bounce in European stocks gave investors something buoyant to cling to. The wildest trading in oil m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020