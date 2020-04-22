Left Menu
J-K police chief expresses concern about Pak using COVID-19 patients as weapon against India

Jammu and Kashmir police chief on Wednesday expressed concern over reports of Pakistan planning to send in coronavirus positive persons to infect people in the Union Territory with the deadly virus.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:41 IST
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh speaking to media in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir police chief on Wednesday expressed concern over reports of Pakistan planning to send in coronavirus positive persons to infect people in the Union Territory with the deadly virus. "What we have heard is that till now, Pakistan used to export terrorists, now they will export coronavirus positive persons to infect people in Kashmir. It is a matter of concern," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said.

According to Union Health Ministry data, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 380 cases of COVID-19 including deaths deaths so far. With 1383 more cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

