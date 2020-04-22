No decision yet on resumption of flight operations: Prakash Javadekar

Amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday that no decision has been taken so far regarding the resumption of flight operations. "No decision has been taken yet on the resumption of flight operations. An announcement will be made on time as to when it will resume," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said after the meeting of the Union Cabinet.

Javadekar further informed that health briefings will now be reduced to four days a week, while press releases and Cabinet briefing will be done on alternate days. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Monday clarified that the flight restrictions that have been imposed as a result of COVID-19 outbreak will be lifted once the spread of the infection is controlled.

"I want to once again say that flight restrictions that are in place as a result of India's fight against COVID19 will be lifted once we are confident that spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to our country and people," Puri had tweeted. The Union Civil Aviation Minister said that earlier also he had mentioned that lifting the restriction would be "considered" after the lockdown ends.

The extended lockdown will continue till May 3. The lockdown was imposed from March 25 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

