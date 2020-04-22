HC directs TN govt to file counter on PIL to screen drivers& crew

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file counter on a PIL, seeking a direction to screen all drivers and crew members of vehicles bringing essential and non essential goods from other States as per the Centre's lockdown relaxation norms. The Special division bench, comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar gave the direction after hearing the PIL from United Labor Federation and submission of the Additional Advocate General through video conference.

AAG Narmada Sampath submitted that Standing Operating Procedures and guidelines to transport essential commodities issued by the centre are already in force and screening of vehicles, as well as drivers are done regularly, not only in the case of interstate, but also in every district border. The Federation submitted that though exemptions had been granted for inter-state transport, there was no SOP, guidelines or safety protocols to be followed.

The Federation contended that both the Centre and state government have a public and statutory duty to ensure that Tamil Nadu does not enter the community transmission stage. It cautioned that the absence of a formulated safety protocol might suddenly see an increase in infections.

The petitioner sought a direction to both the Central and State Governments to put in a SOP and guidelines for inter state cargo transport and for an interim order, restraining both governments till such an SOP and guidelines are framed. The Bench then directed the AAG to file counter posted the matter to May 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.