COVID-19 doubling rate in Uttarakhand is 26.6 days, state ranks 3rd in controlling pandemic: CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that the state's COVID-19 doubling rate stands at 26.6 days and Uttarakhand ranks third in preventing coronavirus infection.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:09 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat chair meet with high level official on COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that the state's COVID-19 doubling rate stands at 26.6 days and Uttarakhand ranks third in preventing coronavirus infection. "Whereas in India, the average doubling rate is 7.5 days, in Uttarakhand, it is 26.6 days. The state ranks third in preventing corona infection," Rawat said.

He expressed satisfaction over the work of health professional, sanitation workers and police officials and praised the public for the support in controlling COVID-19 in the state. The Chief Minister directed the officials to give relaxations in the lockdown as per the guidelines of the Government of India.

He also instructed the officers that for effective control of COVID-19, the practice of honouring corona warriors with garlands, shawls and bouquets should be banned. "Corona warriors are being honoured by garlanding, shawls or giving bouquets, it should be completely banned," he said.

Rawat said that an action plan should be made for how to generate income for small businessmen and local people. Permission should be given for agricultural works as per the guidelines. Smart city operations can also be started with less manpower, he added. (ANI)

