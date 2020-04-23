Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Opposition leaders approach HC, seek cancellation of COVID-19 data processing contract with US firm

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP State President K Surendran have approached the Kerala High Court seeking cancellation of the state government's agreement with a US-based company Sprinklr for processing COVID-19 data.

ANI | Kochi | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:10 IST
Kerala Opposition leaders approach HC, seek cancellation of COVID-19 data processing contract with US firm
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP State President K Surendran have approached the Kerala High Court seeking cancellation of the state government's agreement with a US-based company Sprinklr for processing COVID-19 data. Both the opposition leaders have filed separate petitions in the matter in the High Court.

Chennithala, in his petition, filed with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and IT secretary M Shivasankar as respondents, said that the IT secretary is not authorised to sign such an agreement. "The agreement was signed without the knowledge of the Cabinet or the government. It is a mystery that such an agreement was signed with the jurisdiction of the New York court. Therefore, it is urgent to stay the data collection of the company," the petition said.

"And the amount of compensation for patients must be billed from the Chief Minister and the IT Secretary. The court must intervene to ensure that this amount is transferred to COVID-19 patients," it added. Surendran also sought a vigilance enquiry into the agreement in his petition.

"The Department of Health has had data of more than one crore people since 2014 as part of the e-Health programme. This must be protected and the agreement with the US company should be cancelled," his petition said. A batch of petitions is already pending before the Kerala High Court in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia gives three-month loan repayment delay for citizens - central bank

Saudi Arabias Monetary Authority has instructed the kingdoms banks to delay by three months the payment of installments due on all financing facilities extended to Saudi employees, without additional fees, the central bank said on Twitter o...

Pompeo renews criticism of China over virus but welcomes supplies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hit out at Beijing again on Wednesday over the coronavirus outbreak and accused it of taking advantage of the pandemic to bully neighbors, even as he welcomed Chinas provision of essential medical supplie...

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees says decision taken in deference to govt wishes....

Sterling holds steady before UK flash PMI data for April

The pound was flat on Thursday before the release of preliminary UK PMI data for April, which is expected to show a sharp decline in economic activity as the coronavirus lockdown brings British business to a halt. Flash PMI data, due at 083...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020