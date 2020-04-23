Tripura CM visits storm-affected areas, extends financial aid to people

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday visited storm-affected areas here and extended immediate financial assistance to the affected people. "Visited storm affected areas under Baidyar Dighi, Sepahijala District today along with officials. Checked the ground realities & interacted with local people. Extended immediate financial assistance. Our Govt stands with the people affected by the storm," Deb tweeted.

The Chief Minister visited relief camps, which have been set up for the people affected due to hailstorm. "Visited the relief camps which have been set up for the people affected due to hailstorm. Interacted with them and instructed Officials to extend all possible help at earliest. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation," Deb tweeted.

Deb informed that approximately 500 houses have been affected and five relief camps have been opened. "Yesterday's heavy hail storm has effected our State badly. Approximately 500 houses have been affected. 5 relief camps opened immediately, where about 550 people are staying. We are committed to help everyone in this crucial period when we are already fighting against COVID-19," he tweeted.

"Yesterday's hailstorm has directly or indirectly affected five thousand people. As per the initial reports the losses occurred due to storm is more than crore. However our administration is working hard to extend help to everyone. We will leave no stone unturned to overcome this," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.