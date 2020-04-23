Three arrested in Punjab for smuggling liquor amid lockdown

Punjab Police on Thursday arrested three people for allegedly smuggling liquor, amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. According to the police, three people were arrested and 316 cartons of liquor were allegedly seized from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Amit Kumar, Ankit and Ram Sewak. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

