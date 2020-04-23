Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand HC seeks responses on steps taken to assist needy advocates

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:23 IST
Jharkhand HC seeks responses on steps taken to assist needy advocates

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday asked the Bar Council of India, the state government, and others to file their responses on the steps taken to assist needy advocates across courts in the state. The direction comes days after the Jharkhand High Court Advocates Association gave Rs 5,000 each to needy lawyers who had sought financial assistance from it in the wake of the coronavirus-triggered nationwide lockdown.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, directed the Jharkhand government to file its response whether any legislation has been formulated for the benefit of advocates clerks of different courts in Jharkhand, including the high court. "If yes, then details should be filed as to how it is being implemented," the bench said, posting the next date for hearing on April 27.

Hearing a bunch of petitions, the bench observed that all the writ petitions "have common cause, pertaining to grant of financial aid to the advocates and advocates clerks working in the High Court of Jharkhand and the district courts within the state of Jharkhand, with consent of the parties, are being considered together." The parties were asked to exchange their respective replies through email. "Since the State Bar Council has already framed a scheme known as Special Welfare Scheme, 2020 which has come into existence with effect from 06.04.2020...let the State Bar Council also file its response as to what steps it has taken to provide assistance to the needy advocates and what is the position of the fund available to the State Bar Council.

"It goes without saying that since the state government has already come up with a policy to assist all the needy persons who are not in a position to maintain themselves by providing them with food, ration etc, it should not exclude such needy advocates or advocates clerks," the bench said. PTI PVR MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

There was no China cover-up of coronavirus, Chinese envoy says

China did not cover up the novel coronavirus outbreak and so the United States should not seek to bully the Peoples Republic in a manner reminiscent of the 19th century European colonial wars, the Chinese ambassador to London said on Thursd...

Katherine Schwarzenegger dishes on how she maintains a 'strong' marriage with Chris Pratt

American author Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared the relationship fundamentals she and husband and actor Chris Pratt follow to keep their marriage on solid ground. According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old author on Tuesday local time, tol...

Banksy's "Girl with a Pierced Eardrum" gains a coronavirus face mask

Banksys Girl with a Pierced Eardrum has been updated for the coronavirus era with the addition of a blue surgical face mask. The mural, a take on Dutch artist Johannes Vermeers Girl with a Pearl Earring but with a security alarm replacing t...

Indian national with COVID-19 found dead in Singapore

A 46-year-old Indian national, who was a confirmed case of COVID-19, was found dead here on Thursday, police said. The deceased, whose name was not revealed by the authorities, was found dead at the staircase landing at Khoo Teck Puat Hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020