Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guards chief: U.S. warships will be destroyed if they threaten Iran in Gulf

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:45 IST
Guards chief: U.S. warships will be destroyed if they threaten Iran in Gulf

Iran will destroy U.S. warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards told state TV on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tehran over "harassment" of U.S. vessels.

"I have ordered our naval forces to destroy any American terrorist force in the Persian Gulf that threatens security of Iran's military or non-military ships," Major General Hossein Salami said. "Security of the Persian Gulf is part of Iran's strategic priorities." Trump said on Wednesday he had instructed the U.S. Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it at sea, but said later he was not changing the military’s rules of engagement.

Earlier this month, the U.S. military said 11 Revolutionary Guards naval vessels from the Guards navy came close to U.S. Navy and coast guard ships in the Gulf, calling the moves “dangerous and provocative”. Tehran blamed its longtime adversary for the incident. On Thursday, Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, who represents U.S. interests in the country, over the recent tensions between Tehran and Washington.

"I am telling the Americans that we are absolutely determined and serious in defending our national security, our water borders, our shipping safety, and our security forces, and we will respond decisively to any sabotage," Salami said. "Americans have experienced our power in the past and must learn from it."

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated since 2018, when Trump withdrew from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested that Trump should focus on saving U.S. service members from the new coronavirus outbreak.

"The U.S. military is hit by over 5,000 #covid19 infections. ...Also, U.S. forces have no business 7,000 miles away from home, provoking our sailors off our OWN Persian Gulf shores," Zarif tweeted. Iran's clerical rulers consider the U.S. military presence in the Middle East a threat to the Islamic Republic's security.

Stoking antagonism over Tehran's nuclear and missile programs, Iran's Guards said on Wednesday they had successfully launched the country's first military satellite into orbit. The announcement drew protests from Washington. The U.S. military says the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could allow Tehran to launch longer-range missiles, perhaps someday with nuclear warheads.

Tehran denies U.S. assertions that such activity is a cover for ballistic missile development and says it has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Alia Bhatt makes 'new friend' on World Book Day

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday took to social media and gave a quick introduction to her new friend that she made on the occasion World Book Day. With World Book Day being observed today, the 27-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share a...

There was no China cover-up of coronavirus, Chinese envoy says

China did not cover up the novel coronavirus outbreak and so the United States should not seek to bully the Peoples Republic in a manner reminiscent of the 19th century European colonial wars, the Chinese ambassador to London said on Thursd...

Katherine Schwarzenegger dishes on how she maintains a 'strong' marriage with Chris Pratt

American author Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared the relationship fundamentals she and husband and actor Chris Pratt follow to keep their marriage on solid ground. According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old author on Tuesday local time, tol...

Banksy's "Girl with a Pierced Eardrum" gains a coronavirus face mask

Banksys Girl with a Pierced Eardrum has been updated for the coronavirus era with the addition of a blue surgical face mask. The mural, a take on Dutch artist Johannes Vermeers Girl with a Pearl Earring but with a security alarm replacing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020