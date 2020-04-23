Left Menu
No breath analyzer test, biometric verification for loco running staff: HC to Railways

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:16 IST
The Delhi High Court has directed the Indian Railways not to subject its loco running staff to breath analyzer test or biometric verification till the coronavirus lockdown continues. A bench of Justices J R Midha and Jyoti Singh said the high court's interim order of March 27, directing the Railways not to conduct the test or verification till April 17, "is confirmed" and "shall continue during lockdown period".

With the direction, the bench disposed of the plea by All India Loco Running Staff Association challenging a March 20 letter issued by Ministry of Railways making it mandatory for them to use biometric attendance system and undergo breath analyzer test before signing on/off during duty. The plea, filed through advocate Saqib, had contended that the staff were being asked to undergo biometric verification and breath analyzer test without putting in place proper medical protocols for checking spread of COVID-19.

It had also claimed that the letter was in violation of advisory of the Directorate General of Health, Northern Railways which had suspended biometric attendance..

