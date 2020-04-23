Combating COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh govt takes up 'Protect the Green, Restrict the Red' motto

Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary for Health, Dr Jawahar Reddy on Thursday said that the state government has taken up the motto 'Protect the Green, Restrict the Red' and is working hard to reduce the number of red zones. "'Protect the Green, Restrict the Red' is the motto taken up by the government of Andhra Pradesh. The state government is working hard to reduce the number of red zones, Reddy said.

Reddy denied the criticism that the number of tests being done in the state is less. He said that the number of tests has increased at a fast pace so that the positive cases can be identified soon. "Whereas All India's average number of COVID-19 tests is 334 per million; Andhra Pradesh's average number of COVID tests is 961. With total 48,034 tests conducted till date; Andhra Pradesh is number one in the country in conducting tests," he said.

He said that the government is distributing three masks per person in the state. After distribution, it will be made compulsory that every person must wear masks. Reddy said that on April 22 three cases were detected positive for coronavirus, which were earlier proved negative in East Godavari district.

Similarly, 7 cases in Chittoor district are from non-red zone area, which is a cause of worry, he said. (ANI)

