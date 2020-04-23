With 6 new cases, Haryana's COVID-19 count rises to 270

Left Menu
The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 270 in Haryana after six new positive cases were reported on Thursday, said the state Health Department in a media bulletin.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:10 IST
According to the district-wise breakup of cases, a maximum of 57 cases is reported from Nuh, followed by Gurugram with 45 cases and Faridabad with 43 cases.. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 270 in Haryana after six new positive cases were reported on Thursday, said the state Health Department in a media bulletin. "The total number of cases also includes 24 cases which are linked to foreign nationals. So far, 170 patients have been cured. 97 are undergoing treatment whereas three people have lost their lives due to the infection," the bulletin reads.

According to the bulletin, the cumulative number of persons put on surveillance including contacts till to date, stands at 34,119 while the total number of passengers/persons who have completed the surveillance period is 17,334. The bulletin informed that the COVID-19 positive rate in the state stands at 8.53 per cent, and the recovery rate is at 62.96 per cent.

According to the district-wise breakup of cases, a maximum of 57 cases is reported from Nuh, followed by Gurugram with 45 cases and Faridabad with 43 cases. A total of 21,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. 686 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

