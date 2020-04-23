Left Menu
France condemns Iran's launch of military satellite

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:16 IST
France on Thursday condemned Iran's launch of a military satellite into orbit, saying this was in contravention of a U.N. Security Council resolution, according to the Foreign Ministry. France also calls on Iran to immediately cease all activity related to the development of ballistic missiles designed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons, a ministry statement said.

"The Iranian ballistics programme is a major concern for regional and international security. It contributes to the destabilisation of the region and the rise in tensions," it said.

