3 more lanes of Jahangirpuri cordoned off after COVID-19 positive case reported

Three more lanes of Jahangirpuri in Delhi have been cordoned off after a COVID-19 positive case was recently found in the area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three more lanes of Jahangirpuri in Delhi have been cordoned off after a COVID-19 positive case was recently found in the area. The total number of containment zones in the national capital has now risen to 92 after the recent additions. The containment zones are areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected. The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified.

To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days. The total number of positive cases in Delhi is 2248, with 48 patients succumbing to the deadly virus, said the Delhi Health Department.

Meanwhile, 724 patients have recovered from the disease and 1,476 patients are active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

