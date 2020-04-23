Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korean company to supply 5 lakh coronavirus testing kits to India

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday informed that the country will be procuring five lakh coronavirus testing kits from South Korea.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:36 IST
South Korean company to supply 5 lakh coronavirus testing kits to India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday informed that the country will be procuring five lakh coronavirus testing kits from South Korea. "Our Mission has also signed a contract on behalf of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with another South Korean company to procure and supply 5 lakh Corona Testing Kits," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava.

The Ministry further informed that six SUV-sized high-speed testing machines are also being sourced from Roche in the USA. "Six SUV-sized high-speed testing machines, which are in high demand, are being sourced from Roche in USA. Our Research and Development labs are in touch with labs in Israel and Germany which are undertaking cutting edge work," Srivastava added.

The development comes in the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases in the country. A total of 21,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

More than 680 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

MHA rejects Punjab govt's request for opening of liquor shops

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday rejected the Punjab governments request for opening of liquor shops in the state during lockdown, officials said. The request came after the Home Ministry made it clear in its consolidated revised guideli...

Zoom users top 300 mln despite growing ban list, shares hit record

Zoom video conferencing apps user base grew by another 50 to 300 million in the last three weeks, as the company fought to quell a backlash around security and safety that has seen a number of governments and firms ban its applications.Shar...

Motor racing-F1 boosts liquidity and advances payments to teams

Formula Ones commercial rights holder Liberty Media boosted the sports liquidity on Thursday and said some teams had received advance payments to help them through the COVID-19 crisis.Liberty announced in a statement it had re-attributed it...

Number of containment zones in Gurugram increase to 24

With the inclusion of 10 containment zone in Gurugram block, 11 in Sohna, and 3 in Pataudi, the number of containment zones in Gurugram district increased to 24, Gurugram district administration said in an order on Thursday. In Gurugram Bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020