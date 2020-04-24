Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt issues advisory on maintaining hygiene, sanitization in banks

Punjab Government on Friday issued a detailed advisory on maintaining the hygiene and sanitization in banks to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:48 IST
Punjab govt issues advisory on maintaining hygiene, sanitization in banks
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Government on Friday issued a detailed advisory on maintaining the hygiene and sanitization in banks to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. According to the advisory of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Punjab, COVID-19 is transmitted in most instances through respiratory droplets, direct contact with positive persons and also through contaminated surfaces/objects. Though the virus survives on environmental surfaces for a varied period of time, it gets easily inactivated by chemical disinfectants. Thus, correct and timely information about the virus is the key to control the deadly disease, an official spokesperson said.

Giving the advice to ensure social distancing of at least one meter amongst the customers, a spokesperson said that all banks should ensure that all customers are wearing a mask before entering the branch. It should also be ensured that every customer sanitizes his/her hands in the prescribed manner at the entrance of the bank branches. Apart from this, all banks have been advised to provide separate timings for senior citizens, women and other category of customers depending upon the nature of accounts they hold, he added.

According to Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab, "Encouraging to launch a massive awareness campaign for promoting digital transactions, the state government asked the banks to use of electronic media to redress the grievances/queries of its customers, use of mobile based apps for quick information on available balances/loans etc. and minimal human interface in the physical bank branches." The banks have been asked to install thermal scanners at the entry gate of the bank space and the bank manager should encourage the staff to stay at home in case of any fever or other symptoms related to the COVID-19.

If any staff detected with high fever during the office hours does not mandatorily mean that he/she is suffering from COVID-19. It is advised to get the staff suffering from high fever medically examined by the bank manager only by temporarily isolating him/her from the rest of the bank space. It has also suggested that the employer may encourage the workers to download "COVA APP" developed by the Government of Punjab for the correct, timely and authentic information, the spokesperson added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spanish court orders Ryanair to reinstate 224 dismissed workers

Spains High Court ordered Ryanair on Friday to reinstate 224 workers collectively dismissed from four bases in the country, saying the reasons given by the airline for seeking to close the bases did not justify such a move.The budget carrie...

U.S. CDC reports 865,585 coronavirus cases, 48,816 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Friday reported 865,585 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 37,144 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,437 to 48,816.The CDC reported it...

U.S. FDA warns against malaria drugs Trump championed for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday cautioned against the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients even as President Donald Trump, who has touted it as a game changer, advocated for an additional review.The dr...

Air France to get USD 7.6-billion government aid package

The French government announced a historic 7-billion-euro USD 7.6-billion aid package Friday to rescue Air France, whose planes have been largely grounded by virus lockdowns around the world. Speaking on national television TF1, Finance Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020