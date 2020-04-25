Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyer appears in online bail hearing in vest, draws judge's ire

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:12 IST
Lawyer appears in online bail hearing in vest, draws judge's ire

A Rajasthan High Court lawyer appeared in an online bail hearing in vest, drawing the ire of a judge. Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of the high court's Jaipur bench criticised the lawyer for not appearing in proper uniform during the hearing via video-conferencing on Friday.

Lawyer Ravindra Kumar Paliwal was appearing for accused Lalram, a Gurjar, according to the court order. The judge wanted to dismiss the bail plea, but later accepted the public prosecutor's request to not punish the accused for aberration on part of the defence lawyer and postponed the hearing to May 5.

In view of the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Rajasthan High Court has been hearing urgent matters online using the 'Jitsi Meet' application. "This court has already observed that during this pandemic where court functioning is being done through video conferencing, lawyers must appear in proper uniform... keeping in view that the petitioner's counsel was not in proper uniform, the matter is adjourned," the court said.

The high court has issued a notification asking lawyers to appear for hearing in uniform after a similar incident earlier this month..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Stop issuing defamatory statements, Velumani tells Stalin

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Saturday asked DMK chief M K Stalin to stop spreading canards by linking him to the arrest of a news portal owner in the city. When entire world was taking allout efforts to comba...

Union Minister Naqvi extends wishes on Ramzan, says time to pray for everyone's safety

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi extended wishes to people as the holy month of Ramzan commenced on Saturday. Ramzan is the time to offer prayers and seek blessings. It is also the time to pray for the safety of peopl...

Apple Music is now available on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Electronics has announced its integration with Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. Consumers in over 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music on their Samsung Smart TV.The subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad...

Journalist among 15 new COVID-19 cases in K'taka, total infections at 489

A journalist is among the 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections to 489, the state government said on Saturday. Fifteen new positive cases have been reported from last evening till this noon......
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020