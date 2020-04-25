CM will decide about extension of lockdown: Punjab Health Minister
ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:43 IST
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday said the extension of lockdown in the state depends on Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. "It depends on Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He will consult all the departments. There could be a state Cabinet meeting over it as well," said Sidhu.
According to the Ministry of Health Family Welfare, so far Punjab has reported 298 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which include 67 cured or discharged patients and 17 deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended to May 3. (ANI)
