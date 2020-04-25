Left Menu
15 new COVID-19 cases reported from Maharashtra's Yavatmal

Fifteen new cases of coronavirus were reported here on Saturday.

ANI | Yavatmal (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:11 IST
Representative Image

Fifteen new cases of coronavirus were reported here on Saturday. Yavatmal Collector MD Singh said, "15 new persons have tested positive for coronavirus. With this the total number of cases in Yavatmal reached 30".

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 6,817, including 301 deaths, according to the State public health department on Saturday. The department said that 394 new positive cases and 18 deaths were reported in the State in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

